MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall High School Administration received notification Wednesday of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student.
The student was last on campus on Tuesday, the school said in a news release.
Marshall Early Childhood Center administration received notice of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student on Wednesday.
After review, it has been determined the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency
The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test this morning.
School official have notified parents of the students directly and, per district protocol, those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days.