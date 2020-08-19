MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Early Childhood Center administration received notice of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student on Wednesday.
After review, it has been determined the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency with 14 students in their class, a teacher and instructional aide.
The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test this morning. MECC notified parents of the students directly and, per district protocol, those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days.
The school system said they are already in the process of deep cleaning the affected classroom and isolation room, which will be closed for 24 hours in order to be thoroughly disinfected. A notification letter regarding this information has been sent via e-mail to all MECC parents upon confirmation that the affected students parents had been notified via a phone call.