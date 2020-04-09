MARSHALL, TEXAS. - The Marshall ISD is ensuring students and parents that graduation will go on.
On Thursday, superintendent Jerry Gibson hosted a Facebook live to inform seniors and parents what's going on for the rest of the year.
Governor Greg Abbott closed all schools in Texas until at least May 4.
Gibson says they are still planning to hold some senior activities including graduation, the senior breakfast and the top 10 percent banquet.
But, none of those things will happen until after the executive order is lifted, according to Gibson.
"You're going to have a graduation," Gibson said on the live stream. "It might be in June. It might be in July. That's not ideal. That's not what you prepared for, but we're going to do this."
Marshall's graduation was originally schedule for May 22.
Gibson did not mention plans for Prom on his Facebook live.