MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall’s ongoing downtown redevelopment project is moving onto its next phases this week, with City Council unanimously approving to move forward with the design and engineering for the last two phases of the plan.
City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the item to councilmembers during the regular council meeting Thursday, stating that the city planned to continue to work with Hayes Engineering, a Longview-based firm that designed the first two phases of the plan.
Council approved Powell’s request to hire Hayes Engineering to design the plans for the 100 and 200 block of East Houston Street and the 400 block on North Washington Street, which in total was estimated to cost the city $79,500.
The firm was also responsible for the design of the work done to the 200 block of North Washington, which was completed in June 2021, as well as the work done to the 100 block of East Houston, which was completed in May 2021.
Remaining phases include the design of both approved phases from Thursday’s meeting, followed by the construction work done to the two blocks, as well as the construction work planned for the 300 block of North Washington Street.
The design for the 300 block of North Washington was already completed by the firm.
During the meeting, Councilmember Amanda Abraham commented on her desire to see the blocks with the most needed repairs addressed first after designs for the remaining downtown redevelopment are completed.
Abraham reiterated concerns she expressed previously, noting that local business owners on North Washington Street have brought concerns to her office over flooding on the road, and how that problem was even made worse by previous construction done downtown by the city.
Construction cost estimates were also made public through the city’s website, though council did not discuss the potential costs during the meeting.
The 300 block of North Washington construction costs were estimated at $381,000. Construction costs for the 100 and 200 blocks of Houston Street are estimated to be over $575,000, and $354,000 for the project planned for the 400 block of North Washington Street.