MARSHALL, Texas. - Marshall is making progress with their new animal shelter.
Last March city commissioners voted to move forward to build a new shelter.
Progress is coming together pretty quickly according to City Manager Mark Rohr.
They’re calling it the New Animal Adoption Center.
The city hired a group out of Arlington, Texas called Shelter Planners of America.
Their website says they've helped build more than 750 animal shelters. They're basically going to help initiate the design and build process, Rohr said.
The city has committed $900,000 to the project and an additional $250,000 is coming from Harrison County.
Rohr says everything is moving in the right direction to soon start building the new center.
"Our facility is over 50 years old and there's a lot of room for improvement, should we say,” said Rohr. “It's time to build a new facility and we recognize that. We want to do better. We've got this plan and we think that the new facility will address those needs for the future."
Rohr says the next step is to find a location for the new adoption center.
He says they're working with the Marshall Independent School District who may have a good place to put it.
"It’s property the school district owns,” Rohr said. “The group that we met with, we had our first negotiation sessions the other day with them and that's what prompted the press release. The group that discussed that particular item asked that we not be specific [on the location] until we get a little be further along in the process."
With MISD being involved, residents can expect students to have opportunities with the new center as well. The city says it will involve Career Technology Programs, FFA programs and other activities to enhance their educational experience.
The Marshall Police Department is in charge of the animal shelter. Chief Cliff Carruth, says new and enhanced laws and policies will come with the new center as well.
"For example, looking at making sure, for the adoption program, that we're doing all that we can to adopt as many of the animals as we can,” Carruth said. “So we'll make sure we're set up so we can encourage volunteers, young people to help with that as well as the city staff."
Rohr says there's going to be a private fundraising effort to raise more funds for the adoption center.
He says the estimated cost will be around $1.2 million.