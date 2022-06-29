MARSHALL, Texas -- A Marshall, Texas, man faces several charges after authorities say he attacked an off-duty sheriff's investigator at his home Tuesday night.
Jerry Guilliams, 43, is charged with criminal trespass, assault on public servant and obstruction or retaliation.
The sheriff's office said Guilliams is accused of going to the investigator's home, demanding to speak to him then making threats. Guilliams was told to leave but refused and fought with the investigator as he tried to detain him.
The investigator used force to restrain Guilliams and held him until patrol deputies arrived. The investigator has had multiple interactions with Guilliams before, but all were non-violent.
An investigation is ongoing to determine what provoked Guilliams to target the investigator, the sheriff's office said.
"Today's law enforcement has enough stress while on duty. To have it continue at home is repulsive. This individual didn't show up at this Investigator's home with his family present; for who he is as a person, he showed up for what he represents. This is an example of the continued sacrifices Peace Officers and their families make every day," Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.