TYLER, Texas - A Marshall man charged with capital murder in the death of an East Texas pastor entered a plea of not guilty Monday during his first court appearance.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, is accused of shooting Pastor Mark McWilliams to death and injuring two others on Jan. 3 at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona. 

Woolen, his lawyers and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman participated in an arraignment hearing over Zoom in the 7th District Court. 
