MARSHALL, Texas -- A Marshall, Texas, man was charged with one count of murder Monday following a deadly shooting in an apartment, Marshall police spokesman Lt. Len Ames said in a news release Tuesday.
Chandler Givens, 21, will be booked into the Harrison County Jail after he is discharged from Christus Good Shepherd. He was taken there for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot.
Givens is accused in the death of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins. He was shot multiple times in the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall, Ames said.
Police responded to the shooting around 4:12 p.m. Givens told police he had just shot another man inside an apartment in the D building of the complex, Ames said.
Woodkins was not breathing when officers located him. He was taken to the hospital, where efforts to revive him were not successful.