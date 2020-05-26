Marshall man dies after losing control of vehicle, strikes tree

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man is dead after a crash Monday in Harrison County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Blocker Road near Marshall.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a Jeep, Robert Howard Brock, 35, was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed.
Brock lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, traveled across a creek and struck a tree.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.