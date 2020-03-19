Marshall man dies in 1-vehicle crash

MARSHALL, Texas _ A 46-year-old Marshall man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to the crash on FM 2625, southwest of Marshall.
The preliminary report indicates the driver of a small pickup, David Lee Ogle, was westbound on FM 262 when his vehicle ran off the road, went through a fence and rolled over.
Troopers said Ogle was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.