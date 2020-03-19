Marshall man dies in 1-vehicle crash

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...


DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS.  USE CAUTION WHEN
WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS.  DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN
FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV

&&

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE, LOUISIANA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 10:00 AM THURSDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 173.4 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 173.2 FEET
BY FRIDAY MORNING.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 56 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

COLUMBIA              HEMPSTEAD             HOWARD
LAFAYETTE             LITTLE RIVER          MILLER
NEVADA                SEVIER

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

BOSSIER               CADDO                 WEBSTER

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

MCCURTAIN

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

BOWIE                 CAMP                  CASS
FRANKLIN              GREGG                 HARRISON
MARION                MORRIS                RED RIVER
SMITH                 TITUS                 UPSHUR
WOOD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA,
BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD,
DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HAWKINS, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL,
JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MAGNOLIA,
MARSHALL, MINDEN, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT,
MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, PRESCOTT,
QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, TEXARKANA,
TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.

Marshall man dies in 1-vehicle crash

Fatal Crash
Massoud Hossaini

MARSHALL, Texas _ A 46-year-old Marshall man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to the crash on FM 2625, southwest of Marshall. 

The preliminary report indicates the driver of a small pickup, David Lee Ogle,  was westbound on FM 262 when his vehicle ran off the road, went through a fence and rolled over.  

The crash remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments