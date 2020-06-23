Marshall man drowns at Lake O’ The Pines

drowning generic

Tyler Joshua Brightman, 21, was identified as the drowning victim.

A 911 call came in just after 4 p.m. reporting that a man swimming in the Brushy Creek area may have drowned, the sheriff’s office said. 

Marion County deputies and Texas Game Wardens responded, finding Brightman’s body. An autopsy is pending. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments