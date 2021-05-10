MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police need help solving a murder that happened at a Wendy's.
Police say it happened around midnight on Sunday at the Wendy's on East End Boulevard North.
Responding officers found a car near the dumpsters. Julius Smith, 30, was found inside the car with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead.
Police said two other people were found near the car, and they are cooperating with investigators.
If you have any additional information on this shooting, call Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543.