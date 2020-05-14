CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A man from Marshall, Texas has died in a possible industrial accident while performing an inspection on a railroad tank car in southeastern New Mexico, company officials said.
Oil refining company Marathon Petroleum Corporation said in a statement that Cody B. Vernon, 49, was pronounced dead Tuesday by medical personnel at the Marathon Rio Hub Rail Terminal in Loving, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
Eddy County deputies were advised that Vernon was inside a railroad tank car unconscious and not breathing around 9 a.m., authorities said.
Vernon was a contractor performing an inspection on the tank car, company spokesperson Jamal T. Kheiry said. A second contractor, who remained unnamed, called emergency responders.