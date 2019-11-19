MARSHALL, Texas - One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Marshall.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 43.
Troopers say the driver of a car, Kelvin Dewayne Perkins, 42, of Marshall, was traveling south in the northbound lane and collided with truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer being driving by Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, of Brampton, Ontario.
Perkins was pronounced at the scene.
Mangat was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall where he was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.