Marshall mayor issues Declaration of Local Disaster, 1st COVID-19 case

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND
BIENVILLE PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER,
BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING.
* AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY WAS 14.4 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 13.0 FEET TUESDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT
RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW.


...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 173.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 10:00 AM CDT THURSDAY WAS 173.7 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 173.1 FEET TUESDAY
MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE
BAYOU.


Marshall mayor issues Declaration of Local Disaster, 1st COVID-19 case

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease Thursday in conjunction with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims as a positive test of the COVID-19 has been reported in Harrison County, Texas.

Additional information and data are being collected at this time. The City of Marshall Emergency Management Team composed of representatives from the City of Marshall, Harrison County, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall and the Marshall – Harrison County Health District continue to meet on a regular basis to review developments and make appropriate responses to safeguard our community.

  1. That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared in the City of Marshall pursuant to §418. l08(a) of the Texas Government Code.
  2. Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Marshall City Commission.
  3. Pursuant to §418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary.
  4. Pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency activates the Marshall Emergency Management Plan.
  5. Pursuant to §418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster authorizes the Mayor to control ingress to and egress from the City of Marshall and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the City of Marshall.
  6. All officers and employees of the City of Marshall, including without limitation all law enforcement officers employed by the City of Marshall and all emergency medical personnel employed by the City of Marshall, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by the City of Marshall pursuant to Chapter 121 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to enforce any and all communicable disease control measure by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law. 
Citizens are being urged to follow following the Centers for Disease Control’s national guidelines and the Executive Order GA-08 by Governor Greg Abbott.

 

