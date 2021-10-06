MARSHALL, Texas - A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Marshall resident and former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the indictment, the alleged victim is younger than age 14.
Starling, 41, was arrested back in February for the crime after turning himself into the Marshall Police Department. His bond was set at $100,000 at the time.
Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim on or about June 1, 2017 through Dec. 29, 2020, during a period that was 30 or more days in duration.
Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 and subsequently played college football at San Jose State. After college, Starling went on to play professionally as a wide receiver.
According to the American Football Database, he was drafted in 2004 as a free agent to the Houston Texans and then played for both the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints practice squads in 2005. He last played for the Rhein Fire NFL Europe team in 2006.