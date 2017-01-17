The Marshall Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa was selected as one of the 2017 recipients of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
According to the Dr. MLK Junior Awards Committee, the prestigious honor is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made a difference in the community.
The award is given to those who personify the highest standards of service and character. Chief Campa accepted the award given by the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Awards Committee during a ceremony on Sunday, January 15 at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Chief Campa stated, "I am honored and excited to have received this award. It really does mean a lot to get an award in honor of a man who was a visionary and had a dream. We are going to continue to try and strive to keep that dream alive and we look forward to making things happen with 'No Colors, No Labels' and our MAC initiative. I am just very humbled and very excited to have received this award."
This year marked the committee’s thirteenth annual Humanitarian Awards Celebration. Other award recipients this year included Chief Reginald Cooper with the Marshall