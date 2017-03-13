A new K9 is joining Marshall, Texas police on the community policing beat.
A female, mixed-breed puppy adopted from the Marshall Animal Shelter will join the police department's community relations department and will attend public events.
The department will hold a meet-and-greet with the new K9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Children who visit the meet and greet can vote on the dog's name. The choices are Copper, Justice and Kira. Participating children will receive a free kiddie cup of gelato from Pazzeria by Pietro's, a restaurant in Marshall.
“This new addition to our family will enable us to connect with not only children in our city, but also adults. People will be able to interact with our community policing K9 and help give her the love and attention she deserves. I think adopting this dog from the Marshall Animal Shelter will help set a good example for residents and spread awareness about adopting from local shelters. We chose a fairly young dog as our community K9 so that she could grow up with today’s generation," Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa said in a written statement.