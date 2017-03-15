Public asked to help name new pup
(Marshall, TX) -- The Marshall Police Department has added a new K9 to its family. The puppy, which has not been named yet, is a 3-4 month old, female mix-breed adopted from the Marshall Animal Shelter. This dog will serve in our community relations department as a community policing K9 and will attend all of the public events.
Marshall Police Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “This new addition to our family will enable us to connect with not only children in our city, but also adults. People will be able to interact with our community policing K9 and help give her the love and attention she deserves. I think adopting this dog from the Marshall Animal Shelter will help set a good example for residents and spread awareness about adopting from local shelters. We chose a fairly young dog as our community K9 so that she could grow up with today’s generation.“
The Marshall Police Department has partnered with Pazzeria by Pietro’s in Marshall to hold a meet-and-greet on Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Citizens are invited to come meet the new community policing dog and vote on her name. The choices have been narrowed down to: Copper, Justice and Kira. Children who participate will receive a free kiddie cup of gelato from Pazzeria by Pietro’s.