The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting.
“The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10 years, it’s really come into focus as a priority and something that is very important for us to not only embrace but to actively pursue,” Carruth said. “Policing really is us, the department, partnering with the community; increasing communications, talking, listening and making sure that we’re working together.”
Community partnerships, organizational transformation, and problem-solving are all part of the plan, Carruth said. Instead of simply driving down the street in a police car, Carruth said MPD is actively reaching out to meet with individuals in order to listen and collaborate. With so much of policing consisting of simply responding to problems, the department will try to get ahead of the game by collaborating with the community to figure out how to prevent problems from occurring in the first place.
The police department has created a map with four different districts targeted in order to implement the plan. They currently have only one district, in the New Town neighborhood. The expansion aims to increase the number of zones in the city from one to four. Carruth said his department sat down with the data, talked to all of the officers, looked at natural areas that had been made accessible and came up with three more zones.
They chose four zones in total because they have four shifts. Instead of hiring four more people, they will use officers on each shift, with one of their primary roles being to work as community police officers. Some of the new developments are inspired by the current program in New Town.
“The concept is you have a community officer that gets assigned to their area and you build a community group within that community,” says Carruth. “One of the key roles is the police department meeting with the community on a regular basis.”
Implementation of these plans has already begun. Officers George Gill, Austin Griffith, Antonio Washington and Edgar Pineda have been assigned as community police officers for this new expansion.
A community police officer assigned specifically to the business community is one of the next expansions planned for the program. Many businesses have very specific needs that differ greatly from those of a community of citizens, Carruth said.