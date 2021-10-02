MARSHALL, Tx.- A man has died as a result of a single-vehicle car crash. The accident happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday in Marshall.
Patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department responded to reports of the crash at the intersection of East Travis and Maulding. A vehicle traveling west on East Travis had left the roadway striking an unoccupied vehicle and a tree.
The driver, 65, was the only occupant of the vehicle and had a history of medical issues. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing.