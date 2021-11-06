MARSHALL, Tx. - At approximately 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications received numerous 9-1-1 calls in reference to a shooting at the 500 block of South Alamo Blvd.
Responding officers arrived at a chaotic scene with shots still being actively fired and located multiple gunshot victims. Over 200 patrons were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting.
In all, six individuals were shot, one victim was life-flighted to Tyler Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Two victims have been discharged, and three other victims were transported to Longview for surgery in stable condition.
The Marshall Police Department Crime Scene Detectives have recovered numerous cartridge casings from at least two different caliber weapons. Marshall Police Department Patrol Officers, Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives, Marshall Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services and Patrol Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office assisted with the scene and at the hospital.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence. If anyone has any information about this case, we encourage you to contact Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.
If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.