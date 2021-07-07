MARSHALL, TX. - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at around 7:45 p.m. A light-skinned, either Hispanic or white male, entered the Kroger, located at 300 E End Blvd. North, wearing a facemask, blue and black jacket, and a cap. Officers were informed that the suspect approached the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him all the money because he had a gun. Cash was given to the suspect and the suspect exited the store. The Marshall Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the suspect. If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, please contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.
Marshall Police Department Investigating Kroger Robbery
