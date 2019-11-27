MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday morning.
According the police department's Facebook page, the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 59 will be closed from East Travis to East Houston streets.
Police said the accident happened on Highway 59 at East Houston.
While the street is closed, police are asking motorist to find an alternate route.
Details about the accident were not immediately available.
These crashes take some time to reconstruct, please bear with us while we complete this investigation.