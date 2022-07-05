MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.
Police said Martie Person, 22, of Marshall was found inside a home in the 600 block of Carter Street.
Person was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins in the emergency department of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.