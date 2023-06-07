MARSHALL, Texas -- Marshall police are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center received calls about someone lying in the roadway at the 1800 block of Alexander Street. Responding officers found a young black male dead from a gunshot wound.
Because he is a juvenile, no information about his identity will be released, Marshall police said.
Marshall Police Department detectives, Crime Scene investigators and Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force investigators responded and began documenting the evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage. Investigation showed the young man had been lying in the street long enough for at least two drivers to pass by but neither called police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.