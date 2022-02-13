MARSHALL, Texas- A one-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a Marshall man deceased.
Patrol Officers with the Marshall Police Department, along with personnel from the Marshall Fire Department, responded to the 2100 Block of Elysian Fields for a one-vehicle crash at 11:03 p.m.
The driver, identified as Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42 of Marshall, had left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Marshall Fire and EMS used the jaws of life to extract him from his vehicle, and he was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. Morris died as a result of his injuries.
Marshall Police Department Crash Investigators are still investigating the accident.