MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police arrest two men after a brief foot chase. Prentis Washington, 21 and Dakota Smith 22, are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, patrol officers were called to Wingwood Terrace area on a report of two men looking through vehicles in the neighborhood.
Officers found two men nearby matching the description by the caller. They attempted to make contact with them, but they immediately ran.
Officers flooded the area and located a white Dodge Durango driving in a suspicious manner. An arrow was also observed on the rear bumper of the vehicle. Officers stopped the car at Henley Perry and South Washington. Washington and Smith were inside the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, officers found the vehicle contained 9 pistols, 2 crossbows, and nearly 50 other items in the vehicle that were taken during the commission of vehicle burglaries.
None of the vehicles that were burglarized were locked allowing the two individuals easy access.
Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth would like to thank the vigilant members of the community who made the Marshall Police Department aware of the situation.
“It is so important to have citizens who care about each other and their neighborhoods and are quick to alert us when they observe suspicious activity. We are grateful for the cooperation and support we receive every day from the community that we serve," said Cliff Carruth, Chief of Police. "I am also very proud of our officers who responded to this call and were able to take these suspects off the street before they were able to commit more crimes. They are a credit to the Marshall Police Department.”
The Marshall Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is critical to remove valuables from your vehicle overnight, and always lock your vehicle’s doors whenever you leave it unattended.
They say they rarely see a vehicle burglary where a suspect forcibly enters a vehicle; the simply check doors until they find an unlocked one and then go through it.