MARSHALL, Texas -- A Marshall man arrested Tuesday for animal cruelty will not have his dog returned to him, Marshall police said Thursday in a news release.
Jacob Edwards, 30, was taken into custody after witnesses saw him kicking the dog then hanging it by the leash on a door of a business on East End Boulevard.
The dog was taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) and examined by a veterinarian. It's expected to recover and is not available for adoption at this time.
“The swift action of the witnesses and the responding officers saved this animal from further suffering. We encourage people to call police if they see something like this," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.