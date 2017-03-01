The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive considered armed and dangerous.
Joe Michael Allen, 25, of Marshall, is believed to be in the East Texas area.
He has outstanding felony warrants from several different jurisdictions, including Dallas and Marshall. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Marshal East Texas Task Force.
Anyone with information on Allen’s location is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.