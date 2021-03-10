MARSHALL, Texas - Based on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement last week, the city of Marshall reopened businesses Wednesday to full capacity, without requiring masks. Most are cautiously optimistic but several people including the city's spokesperson, restaurant owners, and customers say we're not fully reopened until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
"Anyone is welcome here," said Miguel Lopez, owner of Miguel's Mexican Food. "People are welcome with the mask or without"
For now, the downtown Marshall eatery still has a sign on the door asking people to wear a mask. But Lopez says the decision is now up to each individual customer, and member of his staff.
About a block away, as the Wednesday night dinner rush began at Pazzeria by Pietro's, owner Joseph Filippazzo says they'll never see the capacity the Italian eatery saw before the pandemic.
"We eliminated four tables in our bar area, and three tables in the restaurant," said Filippazzo, "Those tables are not coming back."
Customers will be accommodated if they request a server wearing a mask, according to Filippazzo. But it's not just restaurants reopening. Marshall's Facility Reopening Committee met last week after the governor's announcement.
"We decided to go ahead and go for 100% capacity in all of our facilities," said Jasmine Rios, the city's communications coordinator. "That includes City Hall, the Marshall Convention Center, along with our two community centers, and the [Memorial City Hall] downtown."
The city still recommends wearing masks indoors and practicing social distancing. Rios added, this isn't end of the reopening committee.
"We are there to help decide what our facilities are going to be back down to if they need to be," said Rios. "If not, we are still planning on being open until this whole COVID-19 situation is hopefully gone forever."
After a difficult year, both Lopez and Filippazzo hope the pandemic will end soon.
"We're in the memory making business," said Filippazzo, who hopes outdoor patio dining will also help business during the warmer months. "Guests come in, they want an experience, they want the music, they want that atmosphere, That's what we miss the most, that fellowship amongst our staff and our guests."
"It's not just in Texas, it's all over the United States. People are tired of being in their house," said Lopez. "We're gonna try to do our normal life and try to have the business as normal."
Still, Lopez acknowledges new case numbers may start climbing again. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 10% of tests in Texas were coming back positive for new cases. If that number surpasses 15%, Rios said the county judge could step in and impose more stringent measures, but they can't limit capacity to anything less than 50%.