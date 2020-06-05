MARSHALL, Tx. - "What's his name? George Floyd! We're in this together! Black lives matter!" Chanted residents in Marshall, Texas, Friday evening.
Protests across the Arklatex have been peaceful, including the gathering in East Texas.
Marshall Against Violence, otherwise known as MAV, put together a protest outside the courthouse in downtown Marshall.
People of all colors and ages gathered at the square to peacefully protest police brutality, after the death of George Floyd.
Organized Demetria McFarland says a couple African American men from Marshall have lost their lives at the hands of police officers. She hopes Friday's protest sends a message that Marsahll wants to see change.
"We want to let The Flloyd family know, and those who have lost loved ones due to systemic racism, we do support them and are here for them. We want to show them we can take a stand and see that fight go to the high courts where there are policies, rules, or procedures... and nothing like this ever happens again," said McFarland.
McFarland says she has been in contact with the Police Chief and District Attorney in Harrison County. She says they are willing to work with the black community to make some positive changes.