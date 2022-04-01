MARSHALL,Tx.-- Police in Marshall are looking for the suspects who shot and killed a man found in a historic cemetery in the city.
The victim has been identified as Akeivyon McMillan, 20, of Jefferson. The body was found at Powder Mill Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon. Those who live nearby say they didn't hear any gunshots so they believe the victim was killed somewhere else and later dumped at the cemetery.
"It's unsettling because young people don't talk things out anymore, they fight and kill each other but stuff like this happens all the time," said Douglas Epps.
If you know anything call Marshall Police Department.