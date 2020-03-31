MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County and the city of Marshall have issued a mandatory shelter in place order.
Marshall residents say they are following the rules and they understand the importance of public safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
City Manager Mark Rohr said the three recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 played a major part in state and local officials issuing the order.
"The three cases that we're aware of, that tested positive, were travel-related cases. And we thought it was important to protect our citizens to be proactive. And to put this measure in place to prevent or reduce, hopefully, community spread," Rohr said.
A group of marathon runners say they appreciate the proactive efforts of city officials. Jeff Thompson said he will obey all the restrictions of the mandate. But he and others wonder if the rules will prevent them from running as a group in the near future.
"I think it's a good order. It's going to be challenging for all of us, both of us in business as well as us runners. As you can see, I'm a runner. The order has not specifically said that we cannot exercise. So, we're going to try to exercise according to what the order is," Thompson said.
City officials say they are concerned about public safety and feel the mandate will be highly effective if citizens comply with the restrictions.