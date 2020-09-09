MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall National Night Out scheduled for October 6, 2020, will be reinvented this year to accomplish the goals of this valuable program in a manner to keep citizens safe.
Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth stated, "National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources. This year, the Marshall Police Department and Marshall Fire Department will host multiple programs with more information to come. Next year's event will be October 5, 2021, at the 1901 Historic Harrison County Courthouse Square is planned to be bigger and better than ever."
The City of Marshall has not released details on the planned events.
Since 1984, National Night Out has served to promote police-community partnerships and encourage neighborhood relationships by millions of people in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.
"The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings. National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our communities," shared Kay Bailey Hutchison, former United States Senator, and current Permanent Representative to NATO since 2017.