Marshall school head named Galveston ISD lone superintendent finalist

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall ISD Superintendent and recent Region 7 Superintendent of the Year Jerry Gibson has been named the lone finalist for the open superintendent position at Galveston ISD.
Galveston ISD trustees on Wednesday named Gibson the district's lone finalist choice to lead their about 7,000 students.
The required 21 day waiting period now begins before Gibson can then sign on as the district's new chief.
Gibson is set to replace outgoing Galveston ISD Superintendent Kelli Moulton.
Marshall ISD trustees announced Thursday they will immediately begin a superintendent search to replace Gibson who has been superintendent since 2016.
Gibson hired on in 2016 as a replacement for outgoing chief Marc Smith. Gibson hailed from Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD where he served as superintendent for three years.
“As we have done in the past, the board will immediately begin the process of searching for our next superintendent,” Burris said. “Marshall ISD has made incredible strides over the past 10 years, and we are extremely excited about the future of Marshall ISD.”
In the past four years at Marshall ISD, Gibson has led the district through the construction of four new schools and the renovation of the high school and an elementary school as part of the $109.2 million bond program passed by voters in 2015.
Under Gibson's leadership, the district also improved its Texas Education Agency campus ratings and district rating.