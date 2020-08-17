Marshall school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas _ Marshall school officials on Monday announced the district's first case of COVID-19 since school started on Thursday.
A staff member in the district's transportation department was confirmed COVID-19 positive and was last on campus Friday, though the staff member was determined to not have prolonged close contact with any students or other district employees, school spokesman David Weaver said in a statement on Monday.
"Marshall ISD has notified affected student families and staff that a staff member in our Transportation Department who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the Transportation campus on Friday," Weaver said. "Due to privacy requirements we will not release the name of the individual or details that may identify them."