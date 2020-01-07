MARSHALL, TX - Committee members met Tuesday to discuss strategies for improving participation in Census 2020. The committee's biggest takeaway was dispelling myths and easing fears regarding the census being an instrument of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Stormy Nickerson, a committee member, said there is big push on educating the county's large Hispanic population.
"As Marshall Independent School District, our largest population is Hispanic students, 38.8 percent as of last year," Nickerson said. "We need to educate our Hispanic population, especially those parents who are predominantly Spanish speakers with students in our schools that the count is a safe process. That all family members members need to be counted in the process."
The committee also said college students who spend six months and one day on campus in Harrison County should register as local residents and not their hometowns.
All census surveys will be mailed to residents March 23 in preparation for the April 1 Census Day.