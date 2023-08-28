MARSHALL, Texas -- A Marshall man is in custody on a murder charge following a fatal shooting Saturday night, police said.
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, is accused in the death of Russell Dale Crawford Shyne, 36. Dunn is held in the Harrison County Jail.
Marshall police responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Francis Street and found Dunn and Shyne in a vehicle. Dunn was detained.
Shyne, who was shot in the abdomen, received first aid from first-responders and Good Samaritans on the scene before he was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center ER, where he died.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Russell Shyne. Our officers acted swiftly to control the situation, ensuring that no further harm would come to community members," said Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “I would like to thank the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to assist our officers at the scene and at the hospital.”