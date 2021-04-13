MARSHALL, Texas — Dallas-based filmmaker and political activist Eric Williams has been working with leaders in Marshall on slave reparation resolutions, which were tabled at Thursday’s council meeting.
Williams spoke with County Judge Chad Simms and City Councilman Marvin Bonner separately Tuesday regarding the resolutions.
According to Williams, the city is planning to revisit the two resolutions at next Thursday’s meeting. Before that happens, city leaders said there are some concerns they want to address. Those concerns were not specifically detailed.
The two resolutions up to consider are:
A. Consider approval of a resolution regarding chattel slave reparations and apology for chattel slavery in Marshall.
B. Consider approval of a resolution for Chapter 380 Economic Development Grant promoting Marshall by Williams’ Out The Box Productions.
The second resolution would help to promote Williams’ film "Finding Mirriam,” which will be available online on Juneteenth. He is hoping to have the film shown as an educational resource in schools in Harrison County and broadcast statewide.
The film is about chattel slavery in Harrison County. In between 1850 and 1860, the county had the most slaves in Texas, Williams said. In that film he traces his ancestry back to Marshall. So far, he is optimistic and has some community support.
"The conversation that I'm having now with them, you know, is very positive, because the fact that they tabled it, but they didn't destroy it," said Williams. "They didn't say no. And because they didn't say no, the opportunity is still there.”
"I welcome anybody that wants to come here, and help push for change," said Tasha Williams, Marshall native and community activist. "I'm all for it doesn't matter to me, that he didn't grow up here. He had family that was here. He had ancestors that were slaves here. So he has every right to come in and demand justice for the African Americans in this area.”
Williams said he believes the Confederate statue outside of the old courthouse in downtown Marshall should be removed, and he wants Juneteenth declared as a citywide holiday.