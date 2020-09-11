MARSHALL, Texas - Work is underway on the site for the new animal control center in Marshall.
Mayor Terri Brown went on Facebook live the week to announce the projects beginning to the community, showcasing construction vehicles working in the background on the new lot.
“I am thrilled and excited to be here,” Brown said. “This is a long time coming.”
The new animal control center, located at 2502 East Travis Street, has been in the works for the city for over a decade, according to Brown, who said she has supported the project since she began on the commission in 2017.
“I believe it was like 15 years, so for this day to finally be here is great,” Brown said.
The project is a key piece of the city’s 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan, that was created with community input.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that the work would focus on the flattening of the ground for the site, which must be completed before the city can host a ground breaking ceremony.
Nickerson added that if all goes according to plan, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this month.