SHREVEPORT, La.-- There's a bright new addition to Shreveport, the colorful new public art project underneath the Marshall Street I-20 overpass now greets drivers as they cruise through the city. The artwork is an expression of what the city has to offer visitors and even those who live in Shreveport.
The project isn't complete just yet.
"The finished product from background to foreground represents the diverse society that Shreveport has we want to embrace the idea that Shreveport is a very welcoming community," said Ka'Davien Baylor.
Baylor, Ben Moss, Eric Francis, and Willie A. Love are all working together on the project. The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Leadership class chose the mural as their community project. Councilwoman Levette Fuller helped make the project possible.