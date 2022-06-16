Marshall, Tx.--A Marshall teacher is back from lending a hand in Uvalde, Texas. The elementary teacher says she felt compelled to gas up and head out to help.
She says there was an eerie silence in the town and she hopes changes are on the way soon so shooting like this become a thing of the past.
"I am licensed to carry, a gun owner, I am an educator and a parent that is hitting me in so many areas, nobody wants to take away the second amendment but we want to make sure people are being held accountable," said Demetria McFarland.