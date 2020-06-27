MARSHALL, Texas - A new cluster of Covid-19 cases has been found at the Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab.
The nursing home posted a statement on their Facebook page Saturday explaining that out of the 20 residents tested, 17 have come back positive. 3 test came back negative and 1 result is not back yet. They expect that result to come in Monday. That makes a total of 23 positive residents.
Right now they have no results back on the staff that were tested. Those are also expected Monday. The rest of the residents and staff will be tested Monday or Tuesday when the test shipment arrives.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab says they plans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by testing residents and staff weekly until everyone is negative.