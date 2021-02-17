MARSHALL, Tx- Wednesday, some residents in Marshall, Texas began experiencing low water pressure. The city has issued a boil water advisory as a proactive measure. Early Wednesday, the city's’ Public Works Department said they were having trouble keeping up with the demand and that residents were pumping more water than usual. They have one ask of residents.
“Asking citizens to place conserve water,” said Stormy Nickerson Communications Coordinator for the City of Marshall. “We are in a good supply situation now. But as we continually ask residents to allow their faucets to drip, we want to make sure that we continue to have that good supply. We are asking people to just limit usage.” To limit usage, they are asking people to avoid taking long showers, avoid doing laundry or any activity that requires a large amount of water usage.
During the day, crews worked to find the source of the low water pressure. Along the way they came across an issue.
“Public Works crews have inspected and found a water service line break on Pine Crest Dr. I do want to clarify that that is not a water main break,” said Nickerson. “But unfortunately, our crews are not able to make that repair until the inclement weather subsides and our crews can do that safely and have available parts.”
Until they can make those repairs, they asked residents to pay special attention if they pass Pine Crest Dr. Meanwhile, online rumors were spreading that the city was going to shut water off in the city. Nickerson spoke on that as well. Nickerson said that is not the case.
“We are only stating to conserve water,” said Nickerson. “At no time did the city, discuss, plan, implement or publish that we were going to be cutting water to any residents or business in the city of Marshall. While we are mindful that we are in severe inclement weather, we also are mindful that we're still in a pandemic with COVID…and the very importance of water.”
Nickerson said it's important to them to keep water service throughout the area. Unless there is an emergency.