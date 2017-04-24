Marshall, Texas, Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa, who has been under fire recently over his management style, submitted his letter of resignation late Monday afternoon.
Campa, who has been police chief since August 2014, said in an e-mail to employees that he was resigning to pursue another job opportunity. His last day will be Wednesday.
He did not specify his reasons for resigning or what his plans were.
Efforts to reach Marshall City Manager Lisa Agnor for comment Monday evening were unsuccessful.
An interim chief is expected to be named shortly.
The Texas Municipal Police Association, an organization that represents police officers, had complained that Campa had targeted officers by secretly installing GPS tracking systems in their department vehicles. Campa was also the subject of a complaint he made inappropriate public comments about personnel.
Campa said the GPS devices were placed on a handful of vehicles as a part of a test of a safety program that allows an agency to remotely track a vehicle. He said there was no targeting of officers. He also denied making inappropriate comments about employees.