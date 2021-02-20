MARSHALL, Tx -The Marshall Police Department is keeping bridges closed at the 800 block of North Bollivar and the 100 block of Virginia Street as a precautionary measure due to the extreme cold.
This is according to Stormy Nickerson, the City of Marshall Communications Coordinator.
The Public Works Director will oversee safety checks of the bridges next week.
Chief of Police Cliff Carruth says, "It is a class C Misdemeanor for drivers to disregard a barricade on the streets and highways. The Marshall Police Officers will be enforcing this law to ensure the safety of everyone. Continue to drive with extra precautions as we still have hazardous road conditions.”