MARSHALL, Tx - An inmate from Harrison County's Main Jail died Monday afternoon following a "medical episode" according to a press release from Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher.
The press release says that after Harrison County Jail staff discovered the inmate suffering from a medical episode around 5 p.m., they started administering lifesaving efforts.
The inmate was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Center in Marshall where he later died.
The Texas Rangers will be investigating this death.