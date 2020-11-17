MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr announced Tuesday the appointment of Fabio E. Angell as the new Director of Community and Economic Development beginning Dec. 7.
Angell has twelve years of senior experience in urban planning, downtown revitalization, and economic development. He said he wants to put to use his experience right away on behalf of the city. “I am grateful and honored. I look forward to advancing the city’s goals and plans and, especially, working with my number one team: Our business community, all residents and our city staff”.
Angell has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and has worked for Habitat for Humanity, a key housing partner with the City of Marshall, and with the U.S. Peace Corps in Costa Rica.
“Mr. Angell brings Marshall a strong background in planning, proven track record in economic development, and professional certifications that our city needs to implement the citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall today and be competitive for the future. I am especially pleased about his downtown experience and certification. It is exactly what we need as we begin the redevelopment of our center city,” stated City Manager Mark Rohr.