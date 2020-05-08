StormTeam Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS AROUND 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO NEAR 25 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA,
SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND
EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS.

* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS
AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT.

&&

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOUS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 174.3 FEET.
* FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM BAYOU POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS
ENDING AT 9:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 174.5 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE BAYOU IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 174.4 FEET
THIS FRIDAY EVENING.


&&

Marshall woman, 99, recovers from COVID-19

Sibyl Vickers

PITTSBURG, Texas — Sibyl Vickers has survived a lot in her 99 years. 

She lived through the Great Depression, lost her eyesight 30 years ago and struggles with hearing loss. And now, she counts herself among COVID-19 survivors.

“I’m feeling much better now,” said Vickers, of Marshall, who is recovering at UT Health Pittsburg.

“I was so down when I got that test showing it was positive,” she said. “I just was weak and nauseous, and sad because I couldn’t be with any of my family.”

Her grandson, Dr. Trey Vanderburg, who is chief of staff at UT Health Pittsburg, said his grandmother was so weak she could barely stand up when she was admitted. For him, there was no question of where she would receive treatment.

“I ask people one question — where would you take the most important person in your life for their healthcare? I brought her here,” he said. “I knew this was the place, I never doubted it. Everyone has been fantastic.”

However, Vanderburg said one the most difficult aspects of the experience was making sure he operated as her grandson and not her doctor.

“This has been a very humbling experience because I’ve had to draw my boundaries and stay inside the ‘patient’s family’ box and not come outside that and be the physician. It’s second nature to want to be the physician,” Vanderburg said.  “That has been the most challenging part. I know things, and knowledge can be very scary.”

Still, he knew his grandmother was a fighter.

“She is the strongest person I know. She is the epitome of strength, she is always positive,” he said. “The fact that she came out on the other side of this is miraculous.”

Vickers said she’s still working on regaining her strength and has even started doing exercises.

“I’m not as strong as I would like to be,” she said. “I know I’ve got to walk around and get some strength before I will feel better.”

Vickers said the care she has received at UT Health Pittsburg has been phenomenal. One of her caregivers even took time to paint her nails — light pink, her favorite color.

When Vickers was moved out of isolation, the staff lined the hallways cheering as she was wheeled to a different unit.

“I was so down when I got that test showing it was positive, and then when they all lined up out in the hall and sang to me and clapped it made me feel wonderful,” she said. “I am so appreciative to all of the people who have prayed for me and are helping me. God is good and he takes good care of me.”

 

